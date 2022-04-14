Leaders pour in tributes for Babasaheb Ambedkar, greet people on festivities

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and said he gave India its strongest pillar of strength- the Constitution.

A key architect of India's Constitution, Ambedkar is regarded as an icon, especially by Dalits, for his relentless work for social reforms and empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of society.

"On the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, my tributes to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, who gave India its strongest pillar of strength - our sacred Constitution," Rahul said in a tweet.