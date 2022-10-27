Leakage of chlorine from water tank triggers panic in Bhopal, situation under control

"The problem occurred due to high chlorine in water, however, the situation was brought under control. Municipal officials have started minimising the level of chlorine in the water. Water overflowed from the tank and due to this, the people felt itching and breathing problems. Four-five people have been admitted to Hamidia Hospital," Lavania added.



Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang also visited the spot and later, he also met the people admitted to the hospital. "Situation is under control now and people should not panic. Medical teams have been deployed to check if any person complains about a burning sensation in their eyes or a problem in breathing. We are unable to say anything more at this stage as we are yet to know how this problem occurred. This is a serious issue and the matter would be investigated," Sarang said while talking to the press at Hamidia hospital.