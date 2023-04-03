"Learn from Israel how to save democracy...BJP trying to control the judiciary," roars Uddhav at MVA rally
In the first mega-public meeting of MVA, after it lost power nine months ago, Uddhav warned that "democracy will end the day the judiciary goes down" echoing the Opposition's apprehensions
Stepping up its attack on PM Modi and BJP led government at the Centre, former chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray said the BJP was weakening democratic institutions and trying to take control of the judiciary.
Echoing the Opposition's apprehensions, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray cited the example of Israel on how to protect democracy from authoritarianism in India.
"Look at Israel! How the people there have taken to the streets to protest against certain laws there... even the police joined the demonstrations and Israeli embassies all over the world shut down in solidarity with the people there. After it became impossible for their leader (Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu), the laws were withdrawn," Thackeray said, addressing a mammoth rally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
"It's heartening to note that democracy is still strong in India... the farmers' protests (2020-2021) saw the (Bharatiya Janata Party) government finally withdrawing the farm laws. Even the workers of the country are very much alert," said Thackeray in a veiled warning.
Elaborating on Israel, Thackeray said that Netanhayu, who is a friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attempted to control that country's judiciary, and said "similar efforts are on by the BJP to undermine the justice system in India, and we must be on our guard".
"Democracy will end the day the judiciary goes down. In Israel, Netanyahu took back the laws due to public anger. The people vote, and the people should also keep a watch on the PM. We have the power to defend the Constitution," said Thackeray.
Thackeray also questioned BJP's brand of 'Hindutva'. He said Hindus feel insecure in Modi regime and are compelled to take out 'Hindu Janakrosh Yatra'.
NCP's Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar demanded to know what the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have done for the youth, unemployed, farmers, or problems like inflation.
"You only talk and do nothing. You are taking out 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatras', if you have the guts, then announce the Bharat Ratna immediately for Swatantryaveer Savarkar," dared Pawar.
Congress Legislative Party Leader Balasaheb Thorat said that calling anybody 'chor' (thief) is now a crime and the country has witnessed what happened to Rahul Gandhi.
"He was not allowed to speak in Parliament as he was raising issues of corruption, even (Congress President) Mallikarjun was denied permission to speak, and even if they spoke, their speech records were erased. The people are watching everything. The latest opinion polls suggest that MVA will get 38 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra," said Thorat.
Congress' ex-CM Ashok Chavan said the manner in which the Shinde-Fadnavis regime grabbed power by breaking the Shiv Sena MLAs was "unprecedented in the state's history" and will not be tolerated by the people here.
"Its not just about the MVA government, but a question of preserving democracy. The state is reeling under multiple crises, has piled up a debt burden of Rs 7 lakh crore, but they are busy in propaganda and wasting money on 'yatras' now," said Chavan.
He also lauded Thackeray terming him as a humble leader who took decisions on merits in public interest without any bias on party lines, and called upon the people not to forget the treatment meted out to Rahul Gandhi in the next elections.
This was the first mega-public meeting of MVA after it lost power nine months ago and various leaders vowed that many more similar rallies would be held in the coming days, sounding the bugle for the upcoming civic polls, and next year's Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections.