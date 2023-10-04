Left after waiting for Trinamool delegation for over 2 hours: Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan

In wake of the drama at the Krishi Bhawan on Tuesday evening as a Trinamool Congress delegation, led by party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, staged a sit-in alleging that Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti had not met them despite an appointment, she said that she had waited two and a half hours for them.

Sharing a video of her sitting in her office on X, the Union Minister for Rural Development said that the Trinamool delegation, comprising party MPs and West Bengal ministers, was supposed to come at 6 p.m. but did not reach then.

She had only left the ministry at 8.30 p.m. after waiting for them for two and a half hours, she said, calling their conduct "shameful".

The Union Minister also accused the Trinamool leaders of playing politics, alleging that they had no intention of meeting her over their grievances.