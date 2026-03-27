West Bengal: Left out of voters’ list, former HC judge questions ECI and SIR

Justice Sahidullah Munshi and members of his family found their names missing from West Bengal's draft electoral roll released by the Election Commission on 28 February.

Justice Munshi, his wife and sons had submitted their documents to the booth-level officer (BLO) and appeared for a verification hearing, apparently to the satisfaction of officials. However, when the revised list was published, the names of his wife and sons were shown as being ‘under adjudication’, while the retired Calcutta High Court judge himself was surprised to find his name in the supplementary list marked as ‘not found’.

Justice Munshi told Bar & Bench that he had consciously avoided disclosing during the hearing that he is a former High Court judge. “I do not want to submit any sort of document which says I am a former high court judge because I want to be treated at par with common citizens and that is why I submitted all my correct documents, including my passport,” he said.

Like millions of other voters in the state whose names have been deleted from the rolls, Munshi said he has no proof of having submitted documents. Nor does he have any proof that he attended the hearing when summoned. Neither is there any record of the questions asked during the hearing or confirmation that the proceedings concluded to the satisfaction of officials deputed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“So, even if they declare later that the documents were improper, I do not know how to challenge it because no receipt was given to me,” he said.