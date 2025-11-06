Left unity retains control as ABVP draws a blank in JNU polls

The Left unity alliance registered a decisive victory in the JNUSU (Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union) elections on Wednesday, sweeping all four central panel posts as the coalition consolidated its long-standing dominance on campus while pushing back the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's) attempt to make further inroads.​

Aditi Mishra, the Left-backed presidential candidate and a third-year PhD scholar at the Centre for Comparative Politics and Political Theory, secured the top post with 1,747 votes, defeating ABVP's Vikas Patel, who polled 1,385 votes.

K. Gopika of the Left Front won the vice-president position with a commanding lead of 1,117 votes — 2,774 to ABVP's Tanya Kumari's 1,657. In the general-secretary race, the Left's Sunil Yadav edged out ABVP's Rajeshwar Kant Dubey by just 38 votes in a close contest. Danish Ali of the Left clinched the joint secretary post with 1,854 votes against ABVP's Anuj Damara's 1,693.​

This year's results mark a significant reversal from last year's contest, when ABVP won the joint secretary's position after a decade-long absence from the central panel. The 2024 elections had seen the Left secure three posts while ABVP managed one, signalling a growing rightward shift among sections of the student body. However, this year's sweep indicates the Left successfully mobilised its base and reclaimed ground lost to the ABVP.​