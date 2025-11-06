Left unity retains control as ABVP draws a blank in JNU polls
Aditi Mishra leads Left alliance to decisive victory, erasing gains made by saffron camp in previous year's contest
The Left unity alliance registered a decisive victory in the JNUSU (Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union) elections on Wednesday, sweeping all four central panel posts as the coalition consolidated its long-standing dominance on campus while pushing back the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's) attempt to make further inroads.
Aditi Mishra, the Left-backed presidential candidate and a third-year PhD scholar at the Centre for Comparative Politics and Political Theory, secured the top post with 1,747 votes, defeating ABVP's Vikas Patel, who polled 1,385 votes.
K. Gopika of the Left Front won the vice-president position with a commanding lead of 1,117 votes — 2,774 to ABVP's Tanya Kumari's 1,657. In the general-secretary race, the Left's Sunil Yadav edged out ABVP's Rajeshwar Kant Dubey by just 38 votes in a close contest. Danish Ali of the Left clinched the joint secretary post with 1,854 votes against ABVP's Anuj Damara's 1,693.
This year's results mark a significant reversal from last year's contest, when ABVP won the joint secretary's position after a decade-long absence from the central panel. The 2024 elections had seen the Left secure three posts while ABVP managed one, signalling a growing rightward shift among sections of the student body. However, this year's sweep indicates the Left successfully mobilised its base and reclaimed ground lost to the ABVP.
Mishra campaigned on issues of accessibility, campus democracy, and institutional integrity. She criticised the ABVP for allegedly working with corporate backing and accused the right-wing of resisting reservation policies. ABVP's Vikas Patel, a student organiser for over a decade, centered his campaign on transparency and accountability, pointing to allegations of poor infrastructure maintenance and financial opacity in the university's administration.
The election saw a voter turnout of 67 per cent — slightly lower than last year's 70 per cent, according to the Election Committee. Voting was conducted on 4 November in two phases: 9.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Vote counting began at 9.00 pm on 5 November and concluded late on 6 November.
In the councillor elections, results showed mixed performance. ABVP demonstrated strong organisational strength in contested seats, though final tallies were still being finalised as of reporting time. The Left maintained its edge in overall panel positions, however, signalling its continued appeal among the broader student electorate.
The elected panel will assume office following a scheduled swearing-in ceremony, with officials expected to prioritise longstanding campus issues including hostel maintenance, fee structures, and gender-sensitive institutional mechanisms.