Shahi Idgah: "Removal" barred by law of limitation, argues counsel

The counsel for the Shahi Idgah managing committee on Thursday, 29 February, argued in the Allahabad High Court that the suit seeking "removal" of the mosque adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura is barred by the law of limitation.

The limitation law sets a specific time period to seek a legal remedy.

Taslima Aziz Ahmadi, appearing for the Muslim side, told the court that the two parties in the case entered into a compromise on 12 October 1968, which was confirmed in a civil suit decided in 1974.

The limitation to challenge a compromise is three years, but the suit was filed in 2020 and thus the present suit is barred by limitation law, she told the court.

The high court was also informed that the suit has been filed for possession after the removal of the Shahi Idgah structure, as well as for "restoration of the temple and for a permanent injunction".