'Legal or illegal', Supreme Court asks Centre to make its stand clear on Bitcoins

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to make its stand clear on Bitcoins. Currently, there is no regulation or any ban on the use of cryptocurrencies in the country.



A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant told the additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, "You have to make your stand clear."



The bench was hearing a plea by Ajay Bhardwaj against the Union of India. Bhati submitted before the bench that this case involves 87,000 Bitcoins and the accused is not cooperating with the investigation, and multiple summons have been issued so far.