Leo Varadkar, reelected Ireland PM, joins 3 of Indian descent abroad (Ld)

In a country that is 94 per cent white and 73 per cent Catholic, Varadkar broke through two barriers being openly gay and of Indian origin.



Accepting the Taoiseach nomination, he said, "Our history over the last 100 years has been about winning the additional freedoms that were denied to us or which we were unable to imagine: Becoming a Republic. Becoming a place where you are not limited by your gender, religion, race, background or sexual orientation."



His father Ashok Varadkar, a doctor who immigrated from Mumbai, his mother Miriam who is Irish, and his partner Matthew Barrett watched his election from the parliament gallery, the Dublin newspaper Sunday World reported.