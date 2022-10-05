Leopard rescued from snare trap in Tamil Nadu's Gudalur dies of injuries

The leopard, according to the medical report of the Madumalai Forest Division officials was recouping after the treatment but suddenly on Wednesday early morning it developed complications and died. Veterinarians, who were treating the animal, told the mediapersons that they had tried to save the animal but it succumbed to stomach injuries which it sustained when it was caught in the snare.



The veterinarians were treating the animal for the wound as well as administering Intra venal fluids to maintain its glucose level but unfortunately, the animal succumbed to its injuries.



The Madhumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) is planning to conduct awareness programmes among the public living near the forest settlements on the human-animal conflict. The Nilgiris forest division has been conducting awareness drives on the human-animal conflicts.



Several wild animals, including elephants, wild boars, porcupines, and leopards reach human habitations occasionally in areas adjoining the forest areas and there is a lack awareness on how to handle these wild animals that stray into human habitations.