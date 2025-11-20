Leopard sighting at Rajasthan minister’s Jaipur bungalow triggers major search operation

A high-security alert was issued in Jaipur on Thursday after a leopard was reportedly spotted inside the official residence of Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat in the city’s VVIP Civil Lines area.

The incident unfolded in one of the most heavily protected parts of the state capital, home to senior political leaders and top officials. Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s residence sits directly opposite Rawat’s bungalow, while the Raj Bhavan, the chief minister’s residence and several ministerial and bureaucratic quarters are located nearby.

Forest department officials confirmed the leopard’s presence after discovering fresh pugmarks within the minister’s premises. A rescue team was rushed to the spot, launching a large-scale search operation across the bungalow and neighbouring properties.