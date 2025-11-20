Leopard sighting at Rajasthan minister’s Jaipur bungalow triggers major search operation
A rescue team was rushed to the spot, launching a large-scale search operation across the bungalow and neighbouring properties
A high-security alert was issued in Jaipur on Thursday after a leopard was reportedly spotted inside the official residence of Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat in the city’s VVIP Civil Lines area.
The incident unfolded in one of the most heavily protected parts of the state capital, home to senior political leaders and top officials. Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s residence sits directly opposite Rawat’s bungalow, while the Raj Bhavan, the chief minister’s residence and several ministerial and bureaucratic quarters are located nearby.
Forest department officials confirmed the leopard’s presence after discovering fresh pugmarks within the minister’s premises. A rescue team was rushed to the spot, launching a large-scale search operation across the bungalow and neighbouring properties.
Trained personnel have cordoned off the area and are combing shaded and secluded parts of the compound where the animal may be hiding. Authorities said the priority is to locate, tranquillise and capture the leopard safely, ensuring no harm comes to residents or the animal.
Police have also been alerted due to the sensitivity of the location, and movement around the affected zone has been restricted as a precaution.
Leopard sightings inside Jaipur’s urban limits have become increasingly frequent. A similar episode occurred on 21 August near Gopalpura Turn. In recent months, leopards have been reported in Durgapura, Jaisinghpura, Jagatpura, Kho-Nagorian and Vidyadhar Nagar.
Wildlife experts attribute the rise in such encounters to shrinking habitats and dwindling prey in forested areas, pushing leopards towards human settlements. However, an intrusion into a high-security zone such as Civil Lines presents an unprecedented challenge for forest and law enforcement officials, who are working to resolve the situation without triggering panic or endangering the animal.
With IANS inputs
