Less number of women delivered at institutional facilities amid Covid, says Niti Aayog report

According to the report, utilisation of fund under the Centre's flagship Poshan Abhiyaan was highest in Kerala (58 per cent) and lowest in Odisha (8 per cent) among larger states by the end of FY20.



Among small states, fund utilisation was highest in Nagaland (87 per cent) and lowest in Arunachal Pradesh (9 per cent), while among Union Territories (UTs), fund utilisation was highest in Lakshadweep (65 per cent) and lowest in Puducherry (22 per cent).



Referring to issues related to human resources, the report said 15 states have filled more than 75 per cent of the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) positions, whereas the data for Punjab were not available.



Odisha filled 100 per cent of its ANM positions, while Bihar (52 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (61 per cent) and Himachal Pradesh (71 per cent) had filled less than 75 per cent of ANM positions.



The report also suggested strengthening the service delivery across anaemia interventions.