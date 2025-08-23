Lessons we won’t learn — from Joshimath, Dharali, Harsil…

The last decade, our prime minister insists, has taken India’s places of worship (you know the ones he’s talking about) to dizzying new heights. India has apparently ‘rediscovered’ its soul, and the devout have turned the great Char Dham shrines at Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath into ‘living sanctuaries’. Just look at the figures, oh ye of little faith: religious tourism alone earned the government around $56 billion in 2024!

The question is: at what cost? Has the ‘development’ of these religious hotspots transformed the lives of locals or improved the environment of the Garhwal hills, where the dhams are located? While the push for religious tourism may have grown the hospitality sector, people living in and around these sites tell a very different story from the narrative the government is peddling.

The development paradigm — if such a term can be applied to such reckless construction — was entirely handled by the PMO, with the makeover of Kedarnath and Badrinath being Modi’s personal projects. A Rs 2,000 crore contract to beautify these two locations was handed to INI Design Studio, an Ahmedabad-based architectural firm.

The reconstruction of Kedarnath has been implemented in two stages. The first phase involved building a 70 ft wide concrete road connecting the temple and the Kedarpuri suburb.

In addition, an 850 ft long three-tier retaining wall was built along the Saraswati river and a 350 ft protective cover along the Mandakini. Both these rivers flow along Kedarnath, which hasn’t forgotten the devastating fury of the 2013 floods.

Experts don’t know whether to laugh or cry. “Was the bund put up along the banks of the Kheer Ganga in Dharali able to withstand the force of the raging waters and debris on 5 August?” they ask. There too, crores were spent, in vain.