'Let counting go on': SC on plea for VVPAT verification at more polling stations

"Let counting go on as per established practice, procedures and law," noted the bench. also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hima Kohli, as it heard a plea by social activist Rakesh Kumar seeking urgent listing of the petition.



Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the Election Commission, submitted before the bench that the plea is not maintainable, as officials are already following the 2019 judgment of the top court in connection with VVPAT verification.



The bench said what could it do at the last minute and the EC is already following the top court judgment. It further added that the petition could be considered in the regular course only.



The plea said when the candidates or their agents become aware of the outcome of the election during the last round of counting reports, they do not wait for the counting of VVPAT paper slips of the 5 randomly selected polling stations as per the guidelines biased by this court in Chandrababu Naidu case (2019). "Therefore, the counting must be done prior to the vote counting for ensuring complete sanctity of the vote counting process. This will also ensure that if there is any discrepancy between the counting in EVM and the VVPATs, the counting of the VVPAT slips shall prevail as per the guidelines laid down," it added.