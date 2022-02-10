'Let HC decide first': SC on plea seeking transfer of Hijab row cases

Sibal pressed that he is only asking the top court to list the petition, and if the high court does not pass an order, then this court can transfer it to itself and hear it. After a brief hearing in the matter, the Chief Justice, "we will see".



The plea filed by Udupi college student Fathima Bushra said: "The said fundamental rights of the Petitioner have been violated with impunity on one hand by the Respondent No.2 which has denied entry to the Petitioner into the college, thereby debarring her from attending her regular classes until the Petitioner and similarly situated girls remove their headscarf/hijab".