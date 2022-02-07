Let him swear on God that he is not father of my son: Woman challenges K'taka BJP MLA

In an embarrassment for the ruling party in Karnataka a middle aged woman has challenged a BJP MLA to swear upon God and deny that he is the father of her 14-year-old son.



Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday, the woman levelled serious charges against the BJP MLA from Sedam, Rajkumar Patil Telkur.



"I know the MLA since childhood. We come from the same place. He has agreed that he is the father of my son, there is no dispute about it. Now, I am asking for justice for my son," she said.



"Let him come before me, I will talk to him about it. I am not asking for money. Let him give rights to my son," she said.