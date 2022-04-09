LeT militant killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag, while another gunfight broke out in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.



Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Sirhama area of Anantnag following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.



He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.