Let's oust BJP without thinking of who will be leader after polls: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reiterated her Trinamool Congress's stand for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, saying that instead of thinking of who will be their leader after the polls, the prime object of the opposition parties in the nation will be to oust the BJP from power.





"There will be a game and we will also participate in that. In Uttar Pradesh, we will play the match jointly with (Samajwadi Party chief) Akhilesh Yadav. People from all religions will participate in this game to oust the BJP from power in 2024," she said during her sit-in agitation against the Centre over non-payment of dues, which will continue till 7 p.m. on Thursday.