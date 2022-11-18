Letter threatens bomb blasts in Indore if Bharat Jodo Yatra participants stay at city stadium; probe launched

A shop in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has received a letter threatening that bomb blasts would be carried out in the city if the participants of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi make a scheduled overnight stay at a local stadium on November 28, prompting the police to launch investigation, an official said on Friday.

Police have registered a case against an unidentified person in this connection, he said, adding that they suspect that it was a hoax threat.

Talking to PTI, Indore Commissioner of Police H C Mishra said, "A sweet-snacks shop in Juni area of the city has received a letter on Thursday evening, which says that if the participants of the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra stay at the Khalsa stadium, bomb blasts could be carried out in the city."