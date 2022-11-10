'LG created unelected machinery of governance, runs parallel to elected govt', Delhi govt to SC

The affidavit said: "Regular interventions of the Lieutenant Governor have the effect of not just usurping the powers of the duly elected state government so as to not only upset the scheme of federalism and representative democracy, but also harmed public interests in sectors ranging from public health, education, environmental protection, to name a few." It further added that the unconstitutional and undemocratic encroachment of the powers of a duly elected government has made governance in Delhi challenging and unnecessarily difficult for the elected government, contrary to the intent and purpose of the Constitution (Sixty-Ninth Amendment) Act, 1991. Targeting L-G V.K. Saxena, the affidavit said governance in Delhi has become extremely difficult for the government ever since the new L-G took over in May this year. Citing various instances, it added, "the Lieutenant Governor has severely interfered in the administration of the NCT of Delhi without referring the matter to the President of India, either by unilaterally conducting executive business himself or by stalling the executive decisions taken by the elected government".