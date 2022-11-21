LG gives go-ahead, Delhi govt to challenge SC acquittal of Chhawla gangrape-murder convicts

"The LG has approved the filing of a review petition in the Supreme Court against its decision of acquitting the three accused," the official said.





The three were awarded the death sentence by a trial court which was upheld by the Delhi High Court for the gruesome rape and murder of a 19-year old woman on February 9, 2012 at Chhawla, Dwarka, Delhi.



They had appealed against the sentence at the Supreme Court that in its judgment on November 7 , 2022 set aside the trial court and High Court orders.