LG recommends NIA probe against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has recommended an NIA probe against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ), Raj Niwas sources told PTI on Monday, 6 May.

In a letter to the union home secretary, the lieutenant-governor's secretariat said Saxena had received a complaint that the Kejriwal-led AAP allegedly received USD 16 million in funding from extremist Khalistani groups, including SFJ, for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar.

'The electronic evidences adduced by the complainant require investigation including forensic examination,' Saxena's letter says. The complaint is made against a chief minister and relates to political funding received from a banned terrorist organisation, the letter stated.

The move comes a day ahead of the Supreme Court considering interim bail for Kejriwal in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The AAP chief is currently held in Tihar jail.