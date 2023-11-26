LGBTQIA+ community takes out 14th Delhi Queer Pride Parade

The LGBTQIA+ community took out the 14th Delhi Queer Pride Parade on Sunday.

The parade started from Barakhamba and concluded at Jantar Mantar.

"Delhi Queer Pride march, where we dance, love, and rage on the streets of Delhi. We march to Jantar Mantar, at a time when even this single stretch of space provided for the expression of democratic sentiments is under threat," stated an official statement.

The statement further said that they marched against the alleged "oppressive attacks and discrimination" against the LGBTQIA+ community.

"We think that legal rights remain valueless, unless we build a culture of acceptance for personal expression, love in all its consensual forms, across the barriers of gender, caste, class, ability, religion, region, and language which constrain us?