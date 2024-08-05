LIC closes Bangladesh office amid deadly clashes, Hasina resignation

India's public sector giant LIC (Life Insurance Corporation) on Monday said its office in Bangladesh will remain closed until 7 August, amidst reports that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country in an army helicopter.

Over 100 people have been killed in the last two days in fierce clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters in different parts of Bangladesh, according to reports from Dhaka.

In a regulatory filing, LIC said, "The office of LIC of Bangladesh Ltd will remain closed during the period from August 05, 2024 to August 07, 2024, due to the prevailing socio-political situation in Bangladesh."

The government of Bangladesh had declared a curfew for three days from 5 to 7 August, LIC said.

The students' protests in Bangladesh started last month against a controversial job quota scheme. The protests now have turned into an anti-government agitation.

Shares of LIC closed at Rs 1,110, down 6.10 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.