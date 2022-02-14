LIC files DRHP; intends to list 5% equity via IPO

The current fiscal FY22's divestment target was revised to Rs 78,000 crore from the Budget estimates of Rs 1.75 lakh crore and the Centre would like to cash in the LIC IPO to meet its revised divestment estimate.



The IPO drive will have a 50 per cent reservation for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NII), and 35 per cent reserved for retail investors.



Policy-holders along with employees of LIC will also have a quota reserved in the IPO, the document showed.



Besides, evidently to conclude the much awaited IPO, the Centre had recently extended the tenure of LIC's Chairperson M.R. Kumar and Managing Director Raj Kumar by one year. With the late extension, both the top officials of the insurer will now continue till March 2023.