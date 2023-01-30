LIC says it has exposure of Rs 36,474.78 crore to Adani group

"Our total holding in the Adani group companies under equity and debt a on date is Rs 36,474.78 crore. This was Rs 35,917.31 crore as of December 31, 2022. Total purchase value of these equities of the group companies, bought over the past many years, is Rs 30,127 crore and the market value for the same at close of market hours on January 27, 2023 was Rs 56,142 crore," LIC said in a tweet.



Adani group has 10 listed companies.



However, the insurer did not disclose about its exposure on an individual company basis.



According to LIC, credit ratings of all Adani debt securities held by it are rated 'AA' and above which is in compliance with the Irdai investment regulations.