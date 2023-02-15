Life Mission project: Kerala CM's former principal secretary M Sivasankar under ED custody

He was earlier arrested in a related gold smuggling case involving diplomatic baggage to UAE consulate.



The Life Mission project aims at providing houses for poor at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district of Kerala.



The CBI had in 2020 filed an FIR in a Kochi court under section 120 B of the IPC and section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010 on a complaint by the then Wadakancherry Congress MLA, Anil Akkara, listing Santosh Eappen, Managing Director of Unitac Builder, Kochi as the first accused and Sane Ventures as the second accused.



The two companies had undertaken the construction based on the agreement entered with them by Red Crescent, an international humanitarian movement, which had agreed to provide Rs 20 crore towards the Life Mission project.