Life-threatening potholes on Bhopal's roads prompt CM to order repairs

"If this is the situation in Bhopal, what would it be in other parts of the state. Why we are showing a careless approach on this important issue. What are the Public Works Department (PWD) officials doing? If they have any problem with repairing roads, they should tell me, but this is not the right approach. Roads should be repaired within next 15-20 days," Chouhan said while instructing officials during a daily review meeting on Wednesday.



This year Bhopal has received heavy rainfall during the monsoon and due to which, along with small roads, some major roads like highways and bridges were submerged in water in several parts of the state. Particularly in the capital city -- Bhopal, roads could be seen with potholes endangering the life of motorists.



Reports suggested that nearly all roads in the city need to be repaired as these potholes are proving dangerous to the motorists.