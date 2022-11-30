'Liger' money laundering probe: Vijay Devarakonda appears before ED

The ED took up the investigation after Congress leader Bakka Judson lodged a complaint about the investment into the movie through dubious routes.



Bakka Judson had complained that even politicians had invested money in Liger. He claimed that the investors found it the easiest way of turning their black money into white.



The ED officials are reported to have questioned the director and producer about the allegations that crores of rupees were invested into the making of the movie from foreign countries allegedly in violation of FEMA.



The investigating agency suspects that several companies had transferred funds to the accounts of the filmmakers. They were asked to provide details of those who had remitted the money and how the payments were made to foreign actors including Mike Tyson and technical crew.