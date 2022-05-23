Light intensity earthquake felt in J&K
A light intensity earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday
A light intensity earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday with no immediate report of any casualty or damage received from anywhere.
An official of the disaster management department said, "An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred on Monday at 10.31 a.m.
"The latitude of the earthquake was 34.43 degrees north and longitude was 75.03 degrees east. It occurred 50 ms inside the earth's crust and its epicentre was in Bandipora region of the Valley."
Earthquakes have wreaked havoc in Kashmir in the past since it is located in a highly sensitive seismological zone.
