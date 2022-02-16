Light intensity earthquake occurs in Kashmir

A light intensity earthquake occurred in Kashmir on Wednesday as the authorities said no casualty or damage to property has been reported from anywhere.



Officials said, "A light intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale occurred at 5.43 a.m. today.



"The coordinates of the earthquake are latitude 33.9 degrees north and longitude 75.23 degrees east. Its epicentre was in south Kashmir near Batkoot between Tral and Pahalgam.