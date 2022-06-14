Light rain or drizzle likely in Delhi

The mercury dropped slightly on Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 31.2 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day that is expected to bring some respite amid the sweltering heat.



On Monday, the city was in the grip of a punishing heatwave, with the maximum temperature settling at 46 degrees Celsius and above at many weather stations.



However, some relief from the scorching heat is expected in two days. Pre-monsoon activity is expected to pick up by June 16 and the maximum temperatures are predicted to dip by seven to eight notches in the subsequent two-three days.