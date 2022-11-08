Light rain or drizzle likely in Delhi, air quality still 'very poor'

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday morning, even as the weatherman forecasted light rain or drizzle later in the day. The minimum temperature settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The capital's 24-hour average AQI stood at 348 on Tuesday morning around 9.15 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

The AQI had worsened from 339 on Sunday to 354 on Monday. It was 381 on Saturday.