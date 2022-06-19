Light rain, snow to continue in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

"Higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh received fresh snowfall during the last 24 hours. There was snowfall in Amarnath Cave shrine area, Affarwat hills of Gulmarg, Zojila Pass and other higher reaches.



"Light rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.



Srinagar had 12.6, Pahalgam 7.7 and Gulmarg 3.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.