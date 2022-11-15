Lingayat Mutt sex scandal: Report sought on officers' inaction

Several illegalities had come to light after the lodging of a POCSO case against Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. The allegation surfaced on children being nursed in the mutt illegally without adhering to the guidelines of adoption.



Meanwhile, in yet another important development, Parashurama Nayaka, from the royal heritage of Chitradurga rulers, has demanded reformation of the historical cash-rich Mutt's administrative board. He also stressed that the royal family should also have representation.



"Chitradurga mutt belongs to all sections and communities of society. One who wants the welfare of all sections should become the head of the mutt. The administration boards of Mutt's education institutions must also be reformed," Parashurama Nayaka stated.