LinkedIn, UN Women to create jobs for women in India

Women who have completed their higher education can participate in the project slated to take place between July 2022 - October 2023.



The women will be digitally upskilled enabling them greater access to jobs and equipping them to fully participate in the formal economy.



"We are delighted to partner with UN Women to jointly work towards improving female representation and professional diversity across the region's workforce by investing in the upskilling and economic empowerment of women. By bringing women closer to the right skills and resources, we aspire to create a more equitable and all-inclusive talent landscape," said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn, in the statement.



A disproportionate number of women lack basic access to the Internet, particularly in Asia-Pacific region where 54.6 per cent of men have access to the internet, compared to 41.3 per cent of women. This represents a 32 per cent gender gap.