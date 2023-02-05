Linking PAN with Aadhaar: CBDT chairperson says 48 cr linked so far

About 48 crore individual Permanent Account Numbers (PANs), out of the total 61 crore issued till now, have been linked with Aadhaar till date and those who do not link it by the declared deadline of March 31 will not get benefits while undertaking various business and tax-related activities, CBDT Chairperson Nitin Gupta said.

The government has made the linkage of the two databases mandatory and declared that those individual PANs that are not attached to the Aadhaar by the end of this financial year (March 31, 2023) will be rendered inoperative.

A fee of Rs 1,000 will be payable for those who want to link their PAN and Aadhaar between now and March 31.