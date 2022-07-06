Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

These examples are just the tip of an iceberg indicating how the liquor is flowing in Gujarat, where prohibition is implemented in the name of Gandhiji, but the government and police are never serious in implementing the policy in letter and spirit, alleged political opponents.



"Gandhiji never believed in enforcing prohibition by law, as he saw it as socio-economic issue and not a law an order issue, he was aware that women are sufferer of male's liquor addiction, so he encouraged women for picketing at liquor dens, which worked successful, the true sense of picketing was never understood," expressed Uttambhai Parmar, noted Gandhian.



Empowering police to raid and search liquor dens or illegal manufacturing has worsened the situation, they are least interested in implementing the prohibition, on the contrary they encourage and threaten bootleggers to continue the business and pay them hefty bribes for the same, alleged Parmar.



"Intentionally the policy is loosely implemented, because the loopholes have created a parallel economy, from the bottom of the police department to top brass including politicians are making huge money, so why will they implement it strictly," questions Arjun Modhwadia, senior leader of Congress party.



Parmar and Modhwadia are against lifting prohibition, both strongly believe even for namesake the prohibition is implemented, it is moral binding giving a hope of social security to women.