Liquor, fuel to cost more in Kerala; Social Security Cess levied

Petrol, diesel and liquor are to cost more in Kerala as the Left government imposed Social Security Cess on their sales as a way to mobilise additional revenue in the state budget presented in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

While presenting the budget for the fiscal 2023-24, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said it is proposed to levy a Social Security Cess at the rate of Rs 20 for each bottle of IMFL having MRP between Rs 500 and Rs 999.

The cess would be levied at the rate of Rs 40 per bottle of IMFL having MRP above Rs 1,000, he said.