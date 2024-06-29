Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking Kejriwal's judicial custody

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, 29 June, was produced before the city court by the CBI upon the expiry of the 3-day remand in connection with the corruption case linked to alleged excise scam.

The CBI sought Kejriwal's 14 days of judicial custody, saying his incarceration was required in the "interest of the investigation and justice".

Special judge Sunena Sharma reserved the order on the plea after Kejriwal was produced in the court on the expiry of his three days police custody.

In its remand application, the CBI said during the custodial interrogation, Kejriwal did not cooperate with the investigation and deliberately gave evasive replies contrary to the evidence on record.

"On being confronted with the evidence, he did not give a proper and truthful explanation regarding the enhancement of the profit margin for wholesalers from 5% to 12% under the new excise policy of Delhi 2021-22, without any study or justification," it said.