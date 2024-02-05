Liquor policy case: Supreme Court to list Manish Sisodia's bail plea

The ED arrested Sisodia on 9 March 2023, after the CBI had already arrested him on 26 February. In December 2023, the top court had declined to hold an oral hearing on the review petition filed by Sisodia, and dismissed it in chambers by circulation.

"We have carefully perused the review petitions as also the grounds in support thereof. In our opinion, no case for review of the judgment dated 30.10.2023 is made out. The review petitions are, accordingly, dismissed," it had said.

On 30 October 2023, the Supreme Court had denied bail to the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, who is facing corruption and money laundering charges.

In its judgement, the apex court had said even as many questions remain unanswered, one aspect with regard to the alleged transfer of Rs 338 crore was tentatively established. However, it had directed that Sisodia's trial be completed within six to eight months, adding that if the trial proceeded slowly in the next three months, he might apply for bail afresh.