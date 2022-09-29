Liquor shops likely to open shortly at domestic terminals of IGI airport

Around two months after the liquor sale at the domestic terminals of the airport was stopped, the liquor shops are likely to restart soon at the terminals.



As per an official, the airport authorities have offered the shops to the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) to open liquor vends at the domestic terminals. "We have been offered four to five shops to open vends at the domestic terminals of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport," the official said.



Delhi government's four corporations namely Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd (DSCSC) and Delhi Consumers Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) have been given responsibility to open the stores across the city.