‘Listen, I am the Dy CM’: Ajit Pawar’s scolds IPS officer, goes viral

A video of Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar purportedly rebuking a woman IPS officer has gone viral, sparking a political storm in the state. The incident, which took place in Solapur district, is linked to action against illegal excavation of murrum soil, widely used in road construction.

In the clip circulating online, Pawar can allegedly be heard addressing Anjana Krishna, the sub-divisional police officer for Karmala, through an NCP worker’s phone. When the officer reportedly failed to recognise his voice, Pawar is said to have made a direct video call to her.

“Listen, I am the deputy chief minister and giving you the order to stop it,” Pawar is heard saying in the video. He then appears to scold her, asking, “How dare you?” before demanding whether she recognised his face.