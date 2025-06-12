LIVE Ahmedabad plane crash: 265 bodies recovered, of which 241 from flight

The temperature in and around the crashed Air India plane rose to around 1,000 degrees C, which made rescue operations extremely difficult, officials said on Thursday night.

Even dogs and birds at the site could not escape, they said.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) official said their personnel reached the hostel and residential quarters of doctors and staff members of the BJ Medical College, where the aircraft crashed, between 2 and 2:30 p.m.

Before that, locals had pulled out some people alive, but the rescue teams did not find anybody alive.

A senior fire official said, "As the (aircraft's fuel) tank exploded, it created an inferno where temperature rose to 1,000 degrees Celsius in no time. This left little chance for anyone to escape."

An SDRF personnel, who joined the force in 2017, said he had never seen such a disaster.

"We came here with PPE kits. But the temperature was so high that it made operations difficult. There were debris everywhere. So we had to clear the debris that were already simmering," he said.

The official, who said he was not allowed to speak to the media, claimed his team removed 25–30 bodies including those of children.

Another SDRF official claimed he lost the count of bodies he removed. "It was so quick that even animals and birds got little time to escape," he said, pointing to the carcasses of dogs and birds in the residential complex.