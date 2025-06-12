LIVE Ahmedabad plane crash: 265 bodies recovered, of which 241 from flight
5 MBBS students, 1 doctor, a doctor's wife dead; 5 ‘serious’ of 60 injured on the ground. The Tata Group has offered Rs 1 crore to next of kin and Air India relief flights to Ahmedabad
Air India flight AI171 en route to Gatwick, London crashed in the Meghaninagar residential area, close to Ahmedabad airport, with 242 passengers on board.
Air India has announced flights to Ahmedabad for next of kin of passengers and staff. Those wanting to travel on these flights from Delhi and Mumbai can call its hotline at 1800 5691 444. Those coming in from overseas can call +91 8062779200.
No escape from 1,000-degree Celsius inferno
The temperature in and around the crashed Air India plane rose to around 1,000 degrees C, which made rescue operations extremely difficult, officials said on Thursday night.
Even dogs and birds at the site could not escape, they said.
A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) official said their personnel reached the hostel and residential quarters of doctors and staff members of the BJ Medical College, where the aircraft crashed, between 2 and 2:30 p.m.
Before that, locals had pulled out some people alive, but the rescue teams did not find anybody alive.
A senior fire official said, "As the (aircraft's fuel) tank exploded, it created an inferno where temperature rose to 1,000 degrees Celsius in no time. This left little chance for anyone to escape."
An SDRF personnel, who joined the force in 2017, said he had never seen such a disaster.
"We came here with PPE kits. But the temperature was so high that it made operations difficult. There were debris everywhere. So we had to clear the debris that were already simmering," he said.
The official, who said he was not allowed to speak to the media, claimed his team removed 25–30 bodies including those of children.
Another SDRF official claimed he lost the count of bodies he removed. "It was so quick that even animals and birds got little time to escape," he said, pointing to the carcasses of dogs and birds in the residential complex.
Air India confirms final toll of 241 passengers plus crew members
With the harrowing Thursday of 12 June having segued into Friday the 13th, Air India finally confirms the near-total fatalities of the worst accident in Indian aviation history involving its 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft that had just arrived from Delhi earlier in the day, ahead of its flight to London Gatwick airport.
"The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital," the national airline posted in a statement.
"Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones. A team of caregivers from Air India is now in Ahmedabad to provide additional support," it added.
On the flight: a doctor, her husband and three little kids
Software professional Pratik Joshi had been living in London for six years. While he built a foundation there, his wife Dr Komi Vyas — a doctor in Udaipur — waited in India with theirthree young children, a little girl followed by twins... Until she resigned just days ago and boarded that flight, the five of them together finally, delighted to be starting a new life.
On board, they clicked a selfie and sent it to relatives—minutes before their dreams crashed and burnt.
The three little ones were among the 14 children and 3 infants on the flight, per a BBC report.
Search and rescue updates: 7 dead from Medical College, over 60 students injured; black box not yet found
At least five MBBS students, one PG resident doctor and the wife of a superspecialist doctor of the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad were killed and over 60 medical students injured when an Air India plane crashed into the college complex, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) claimed.
The search operation at the crash site is still going on and many are feared buried in the debris, FAIMA national vice president Dr Divyansh Singh said. "Bodies that have been found were totally charred," he added.
"As it was a lunch time most of the students and resident doctors were there for lunch," he said.
There was no official count of those killed even hours after the crash.
Rescuers struggled to find survivors in the charred wreckage and pull out the injured, many of them with grievous burns disaster.
The search is also on for the aircraft's black box — its flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder — for clues to what happened in the last crucial moments of the doomed 11-year-old plane's flight to London's Gatwick airport.
UK dispatches investigation team with 'expert status'
British PM Keir Starmer says a UK investigation team has been dispatched to India as part of the ongoing investigation into the London-bound aircraft's crash.
His statement came soon after a British agency that investigates civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents said it will be deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India to support the Indian-led investigation into the crash.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it has "formally offered its assistance" to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in India.
“The investigation is going on, we have dispatched an investigation team; that’s been deployed,” said Starmer.
The AAIB has said it would have “expert status” in the Indian investigation because UK citizens were on board the plane.
The AAIB statement reads: “The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has formally offered its assistance to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, India. In addition, the UK AAIB will have expert status in the Indian safety investigation… because UK citizens were on board the aircraft.
“We are deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India to support the Indian-led investigation.”
In a video message issued from Downing Street this evening, the UK PM also reiterated an earlier statement about being “devastated” by the scenes from the crash site in Gujarat.
“I speak for the entire country in saying that our thoughts are with each and every one of those involved. There will be British and Indian families across the land who are absolutely impacted and our thoughts, first and foremost, are with them,” he said.
1st officer Clive Kunder’s cousin Vikrant Massey shares heartbreak
"My heart breaks for the families and loved ones who lost their lives... today," posted actor Vikrant Massey on Instagram.
"It pains even more," he continued, "to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight."
Jammu and Kashmir, reeling from own tragedy, joins the nation in mourning flight AI171
National conference president Farooq Abdullah Thursday expressed his grief at the Ahmedabad plane crash and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.
Farooq told reporters, "I think this is the first time in many, many years that such a tragedy has taken place in our country. I heard there was a power failure when the plane was gaining height. It struck a building, and God knows how many people inside the building survived. This is very unfortunate."
The NC chief called for a thorough investigation and urged the authorities to ensure such incidents do not happen again.
"I think these are new planes... I have not heard that these planes have faced any such difficulties," he said.
Chief minister Omar Abdullah said on X, "My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Prayers for the lone survivor and the injured students at BJ Medical College hostel."
J&K Congress chief Tariq Karra said his heart mourns the lives lost and he was "praying for the survivors and rescue teams".
Most BJ doctors safe, but 4 MBBS students killed and one doctor's wife
Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed after the London-bound Air India plane crashed into the residential quarters of the BJ Medical College.
Two other MBBS students and three relatives of a residing doctor are missing.
"While four MBBS students living in the hostel died, 19 were injured. Five of them are serious. Two third-year students are untraceable," college dean Dr Minakshi Parikh told reporters.
"A doctor's wife was also killed, while two relatives of other doctors were injured. Three members of a doctor's family went missing after the incident. All other doctors and relatives are safe," said Parikh.
Congress MP shares list of BJ medical students, interns admitted in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital
Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha Shaktisinh Gohil shared a couple of handwritten lists of the survivors from the BJ Medical College who have been admitted in wards B7 and C7, per his X post.
He hoped the post would be shared so news could reach their relatives.
Painfully quiet Air India counters at Gatwick
The Air India counters at London Gatwick Airport, where flight AI171 from Ahmedabad was due to land at 1825 local time, seem shrouded in a pall of silence apart from the global media gathered to cover the tragic plane crash.
Camera crews from leading news outlets in the UK as well as Portugal and Canada, nationals of which countries were among the 242 passengers and crew on board the flight, were joined by several others to capture the scene at the UK’s second busiest international airport after Heathrow.
Reporters are restricted to a designated area of the North Terminal. Meanwhile, the Air India check-in desks at the South Terminal remained empty with monitors flashing that a Goa-bound flight had been cancelled.
“We are very saddened to hear about today’s accident involving Air India flight AI171 and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those on board,” said Stewart Wingate, chief executive of London Gatwick. “London Gatwick is liaising closely with Air India and a reception centre for relatives of those on board is being set up where information and support will be provided,” he stated.
The reception centre is located at the South Terminal, with airport sources indicating a trickle of concerned family and friends of the 53 British nationals who were on board AI171 have logged passenger details in the hope of gathering more information.
Union minister Amit Shah—in Ahmedabad following the crash and having visited the crash site and the Civil Hospital, where the bodies and injured were taken—told the media that the temperature in the Air India aircraft was so high due to the burning jet fuel that there was no chance to save anyone.
“There was 1.25 lakh litres of fuel inside the plane and it caught fire, so it was impossible to save anyone,” Shah told reporters.
“The number of those killed will be officially released by the authorities after DNA test and identification of the victims,” Shah said.
"The good news is that one person survived the crash and I am coming here after meeting him,” he said.
The one survivor from seat 11A reportedly jumped off as the plane fell — and fell apart.
"The process of collecting DNA samples from the bodies of those killed in the plane crash is over. The Forensic Science Laboratory and National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat will conduct DNA tests of the victims,” he said.
Could a third pilot have made the difference? Is cost cutting to blame?
The Shiv Sena-affiliated Rashtriya Kamgar Sena (RKS) trade union has raised a concern over the 'absence of a third pilot' onboard the Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft.
Talking to PTI, union president Kiran Pawaskar said that RKS will press for a thorough investigation into the unfortunate accident.
"It is common practice in long-haul flights to have a second officer or third pilot, who could assist in critical situations," Pawaskar told PTI. There was a second pilot, but not a third in this case.
Pawaskar alleged that the decision to do away with the third pilot was made "in the name of cost cutting".
"We demand the C-inspection report of the aircraft involved in the incident. There is a fear that cost-cutting might have led to certain compromises," he alleged.
The C-inspection is a mandatory, comprehensive annual maintenance check.
Pawaskar pointed out that Air India possesses its own hangars and thus need not send its planes to Bengaluru for such inspections.
"The Tata Group must come forward with a detailed report. Despite raising concerns related to cabin crew and safety protocols multiple times, the company has not responded to our requests for a meeting. At the very least, it should hear us out," Pawaskar said.
Among the deaths, two young cabin crew members from Manipur
Former Manipur CM N. Biren Singh tweets the "heartbreaking" news that among the dead are two young cabin crew members from Manipur, Kongrabailatpam Nganthoi Sharma and Lamnunthem Singson.
"Both were full of life, serving with dedication and pride... May their souls rest in peace and may their loved ones find the strength to get through this unimaginable pain," he wrote
'Good morning' was the last they heard from him
Deepak Pathak, a cabin crew member on board the London-bound Air India flight that crashed this afternoon had last spoken to his mother to say "good morning", his sister said — and could not speak further.
They have not heard about him since the news of the crash.
With the day close to ending, there is still no official count or death toll, even as union home minister Amit Shah spoke to the press after arriving in Ahmedabad and visiting the site and hospital.
Pathak, a resident of Badlapur in Thane, had worked in cabin crew with Air India for 11 years.
Deepak is one of the five siblings and has been married for four years.
Meanwhile, an atmosphere of shock and grief prevails outside the residence of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal too, the pilot of the crashed flight, in the Jal Vayu Vihar area of Powai. Local MLA Dilip Lande called on Sabharwal's parents. Sabharwal's father is 88 years old, local sources said.
Amongst those killed, a gay British couple who shared online their last night in India, their goodbye minutes before boarding
NCP spokesperson Anish Gawande one of those who has reshared the videos posted by a young gay couple from the UK who were so delighted to be in India — and had just posted their goodbye reel from the airport minutes before disaster struck.
"So many futures cut short today. So many stories left unwritten," Gawande grieved, noting all the passengers on the flight are feared dead — though we know now there is at least one survivor who walked away.
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif offers condolences, speaks of shared humanity, sympathises with PM Modi
"My heartfelt condolences to the families of the precious lives lost in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. This devastating loss transcends borders and reminds us of our shared humanity. My deepest sympathies to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India," tweets former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif.
His brother and current premier Shahbaz Sharif too tweeted: "Saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight near Ahmedabad today. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims grieving this immense loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," Shehbaz said in a post on X.
So did the leader of the Pakistani delegation currently travelling the world in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the Pakistan People's Party chairman and former foreign minister. He said: "Saddened to hear a tragic incident occurred earlier today. Where an Air India flight with approximately 240 passengers crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad, India. I express my profound condolences to the people of India."
That tragic takeoff...
A video has emerged of the last tragic takeoff of the Boeing Dreamliner, tracking its trajectory off the runway and then the drop before it crashes and burns, a fireball blooming that is visible just ahead of the airport boundary.
Tata announces 1 crore compensation to bereaved families
In a message shared on the X handle of the Tata Group, chairman N. Chandrasekaran announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families "of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy".
"We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support," he said. "Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the B.J. Medical's hostel."
The message spoke of the Tata team being "deeply anguished" by the tragic event and said, "No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thought and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured."
The miracle man who walked away
Vishwas Kumar, the sole known survivor of the plane accident we know of so far, did not just survive — he walked away on his own two feet, seeming largely unharmed despite the plane having gone up in a giant fireball.
Kumar's seat number was 11A.
Air India arranging relief flights for next of kin from Delhi and Mumbai
Air India is organising two relief flights — one each from Delhi and Mumbai, to Ahmedabad — for the next of kin of passengers and Air India staff, the national airline has announced.
The flights are:
IX1555 – Delhi-Ahmedabad Time of departure: 2300 hrs on 12 June
IX1556 – Ahmedabad-Delhi Time of departure: 0110 hrs on 13 June
AI1402 – Mumbai-Ahmedabad Time of departure: 2300 hrs on 12 June
AI1409 – Ahmedabad-Mumbai Time of departure: 0115 hrs on 13 June
Next of kin of passengers and staff in Delhi and Mumbai wanting to travel on these flights should call the Air India hotline at 1800 5691 444. Those coming in from international destinations can call +91 8062779200, the airline says.
Multiple rescue and relief agencies coordinate at the crash site
Multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) apart from other central forces have been deployed for rescue and relief operations at the aircraft crash site.
This includes six teams of the NDRF, two teams comprising 67 personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), 150 from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its riot control unit RAF, and those from the CISF and National Security Guard (NSG).
Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides counter-terrorist security cover at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad International Airport, were among the first rescuers to have reached the crash site along with local fire and police officials.
"Rescue operations are being carried out in close coordination with local authorities and emergency services," the CISF said on its social media handle at X.
A senior Union home ministry official said these forces will continue to aid the state government "till it is required".
US agency NTSB to lead investigation team in India
A US government agency that investigates civil aviation accidents has said it will be leading a team of American investigators to India to assist in the investigation of the tragic crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a post on X that it will be “leading a team of US investigators travelling to India to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau with its investigation into the crash of an Air India Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday”.
It added that as per international protocols under the International Civil Aviation Organisation, all information on the investigation will be provided by the Government of India.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is in contact with the NTSB regarding Air India flight AI171.
“When an international incident occurs, that government leads the investigation. In the event assistance is requested, the NTSB is the official US representative and the FAA provides technical support. We stand ready to launch a team immediately in coordination with the NTSB,” the FAA, the US federal government agency that regulates civil aviation in the country, said.
US lawmakers have meanwhile extended condolence messages to the victims and their families.
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said he was “heartbroken” and expressed his deepest condolences to all those around the world touched by this tragedy. “There must be a full investigation to provide answers and prevent such tragedies from happening again.”
"I know there are many questions...": Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson’s Delhi–Paris flight turns back to India
Air India's MD & CEO Campbell Wilson has shared a video message, saying, "I express our deep sorrow about this incident. This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India. Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones..."
He noted that a special team of "Air India caregivers" was on its way to Ahmedabad to provide additional support on the ground.
"I know there are many questions and I will not be able to answer them all," said Wilson. "Investigations will take time. But anything we can do now, we are doing."
Wilson was earlier in the day on Air India flight AI143 from Delhi to Paris, which turned around and returned to Delhi, likely as the CEO was on board.
Passenger in seat 11A has survived!
News agency ANI has reported a conversation with Ahmedabad police commissioner G.S. Malik, who said, "The police found one survivor in seat 11A. One survivor has been found in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area."
Pawan Khera says ‘things don’t look very good... can only
"It is a very sad day in our lives, for all of us," says Congress leader Pawan Khera. "From the visuals that we are watching on television, things don't look very good. We can only hope."
He noted there was no official news regarding the casualties and hence did not wish to comment on that. "But our prayers for all the passengers and their family members. I think it is a sad day for the country," he added in a media interaction.
Still no official word on death toll; DNA tests needed to identify the bodies recovered
DNA tests will be carried out to ascertain the identities of those who perished in the Air India plane crash, a senior Gujarat health department official said, even as he refused to cite death toll figures.
"To identify those who lost their lives in the plane crash, arrangements have been made by Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to collect DNA samples. Close relatives, such as parents or children of the deceased, will be able to give DNA samples at Kasoti Bhavan of B.J, Medical College of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital," state health department principal secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi announced in Ahmedabad.
Dwivedi added that several persons on the ground were also injured, as the plane crashed into the residential quarters of doctors serving in the civil hospital and studying at B.J. Medical College.
"Fifty persons, who were injured in the incident, are currently being treated at the Civil Hospital. All the patients are stable," said Dwivedi.
WHO chief expresses condolences over Ahmedabad plane tragedy
Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, offered his condolences following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad. In a post on social media, he said, “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the heart-rending airplane tragedy in Ahmedabad, India.”
Capt Amarinder Singh mourns demise of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in plane crash
Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in the Ahmedabad plane crash. Remembering Rupani’s dedication to public service, Singh extended heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.
Relatives await news of loved ones at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital auditorium
Following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171, anxious relatives of passengers and local residents affected by the accident have gathered inside an auditorium at Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital. Authorities are working to provide updates and support as identification and medical treatment efforts continue.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu arrives at Ahmedabad crash site
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu reached the site of the Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad to assess the situation firsthand. His visit comes amid ongoing rescue and relief operations following the tragic incident that claimed multiple lives.
Aaditya Thackeray cancels birthday celebrations in wake of Ahmedabad plane crash
Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray announced that he will not celebrate his birthday on Thursday as originally planned, citing the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad.
In a heartfelt message, he said, “My prayers, like everyone else’s, are with the victims and their families.” He requested those who intended to meet or greet him to kindly respect his decision during this difficult time.
Ahmedabad Police release list of injured in plane crash
Ahmedabad Police have issued an official list of those injured in the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171. The list includes individuals hurt both on board and in the residential areas affected near the crash site. Many of the injured are receiving treatment at Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad, where officials say patients are serious but stable.
Authorities urge families to reach out via the hospital’s helplines (6357373831 and 6357373841) for updates or support.
50 injured in Ahmedabad crash brought to Civil Hospital; DNA testing, helplines activated
Dhananjay Dwivedi, Additional Chief Secretary of Gujarat’s Health and Family Welfare Department, confirmed that around 50 injured individuals—residents and passengers—have been brought to Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital following the Air India AI171 crash.
“They are serious but stable and are receiving the best possible treatment,” he said. The crash affected the students’ hostel, staff quarters, and other residential blocks in the area. DNA testing arrangements have been set up at B.J. Medical College to aid early identification of victims.
Families, particularly parents and children of passengers, are urged to submit samples. Two helpline numbers have been activated by Civil Hospital Ahmedabad for inquiries: 6357373831 and 6357373841.
Former pilot says visuals suggest power loss, not explosion, in Air India crash
Former pilot Ehsan Khalid, commenting on the Air India Flight AI171 crash, said preliminary visuals suggest the aircraft experienced a power loss mid-air rather than a mid-air explosion. “The flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder, and ACARS data will eventually confirm what happened,” he told ANI.
He added that the pilot had issued a mayday call, indicating a known failure before the crash. Khalid also questioned why the landing gear remained down, speculating that the crew may have detected engine issues early on. He cautioned against speculation, noting, “Whether it was one engine problem or multiple, no one can say anything yet.”
YouTuber Dhruv Rathi calls Boeing 787 crash ‘absolutely shocking’
YouTuber Dhruv Rathi reacted to the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171, highlighting that it marks the first-ever crash of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner—an aircraft widely regarded as one of the safest. “Absolutely shocking!” he said, reflecting the broader public’s disbelief over the incident.
MEA expresses grief over Ahmedabad plane crash, says relief ops underway
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the Ahmedabad plane crash "very tragic" and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing and noted that updates, including those concerning foreign nationals, will be shared by relevant departments in due course.
Air India issues additional hotline for foreign nationals
Air India has announced an additional hotline number, +91 8062779200, for foreign nationals affected by the AI171 crash. This is in addition to the passenger support number 1800 5691 444.
The airline has requested media personnel not to contact the dedicated helpline, to ensure it remains accessible to families and passengers.
Armed Forces express condolences over Air India crash in Ahmedabad
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all personnel of the Indian Armed Forces extended their deepest condolences on the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad. In a statement, HQ IDS said, “We pray for strength for the families and loved ones affected by this devastating event.”
Russian President Putin, other world leaders express grief over Ahmedabad plane
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, and European Union President Ursula von der Leyen have extended their condolences to India over the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad.
In his message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin expressed deep sympathy and support for the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. President Muizzu conveyed profound sadness and affirmed the Maldives' solidarity with the Indian government and its people during this difficult time.
EU President Ursula von der Leyen called the incident "heartbreaking," offering her deepest condolences and stating that Europe stands with India in this moment of sorrow.
Family of crew member Nganthoi Sharma breaks down after AI171 crash news
Grief engulfed the family of Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, a crew member aboard the ill-fated Air India flight AI171 bound for London, as news of the tragic crash reached them. Heartbreaking scenes unfolded as loved ones struggled to come to terms with the devastating incident.
Hemant Soren expresses grief over Ahmedabad plane crash
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed deep sorrow over the tragic Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad. “I am shocked by the heartbreaking incident of the plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. My deepest condolences to the victims of the accident and their families,” he said, joining leaders nationwide in mourning the loss.
Family and friends gather at former CM Vijay Rupani’s residence in Rajkot
In Rajkot, visuals emerged from the residence of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, where family members and friends have gathered in the wake of the Ahmedabad plane crash. The atmosphere remains sombre as the community comes together during this time of tragedy.
Air India chairman says cause of crash still unknown, lands in Ahmedabad to monitor situation
Air India Chairman and Tata Sons chief N. Chandrasekaran stated that he has yet to receive confirmed and authentic information on the cause of the tragic crash of Flight AI171.
“I still do not have any other information. I am trying to get the details, but nothing is confirmed yet,” he told ET Now. He has since landed in Ahmedabad to oversee the situation firsthand and coordinate with teams on the ground.
Air India goes black on social media
Air India has changed its social media profile visuals to black in a solemn tribute to the victims of the tragic crash of Flight AI171. The move symbolises the airline’s deep mourning and respect for those who lost their lives, as the nation reels from the devastating incident.
Congress expresses shock over AI-171 crash, urges local units to aid relief efforts
The Indian National Congress said it is deeply shocked by the horrific crash of Air India Flight AI-171 shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad. While full details are still awaited, the party has directed local workers to assist in relief and rescue operations. It extended prayers for the passengers, crew, and their families in this hour of immense grief.
Seven Portuguese nationals onboard AI171; Indian Embassy in Lisbon offers support
The Embassy of India in Lisbon confirmed that seven Portuguese nationals were onboard the ill-fated Air India Flight AI171. The Embassy has assured all necessary assistance to the families and urged those seeking urgent support to contact the emergency number: +351 911 991 939.
MoS Civil Aviation: Rescue on after AI171 crash, ministers en route to Ahmedabad
Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, addressed the media following the crash of Air India flight AI171 carrying 242 people. He confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing and an emergency meeting has been held.
Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu and Amit Shah are en route to Ahmedabad, and Mohol himself is heading to the crash site. He added that it will take time to confirm the exact casualty figures.
Mehbooba Mufti calls for thorough probe into Air India AI-171 crash
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti reacted to the Air India AI-171 crash, urging the government to conduct a proper investigation and fix accountability. She emphasised the need for transparency and responsibility in uncovering the cause of the tragedy.
Flight operations resume at Ahmedabad airport after crash disruption
Operations have resumed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad following the disruption caused by the Air India Flight AI171 crash. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as rescue and investigation efforts proceed.
Air India CEO’s flight to Paris diverted back to Delhi after crash
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson was en route to Paris on flight AI143 from Delhi when news of the Ahmedabad crash broke. The flight, which departed at 1:20 pm, was diverted mid-air and returned to Delhi, landing at 4:20 pm. The flight is expected to depart for Paris again soon.
Air India crash may be first ever involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner
The Air India 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers to London crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad. If confirmed, this would mark the first ever crash of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner since the aircraft’s commercial debut. Investigations are underway as authorities assess the scale of the tragedy.
World leaders express condolences over Ahmedabad Air India crash
Global leaders including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and former Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ extended condolences following the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad.
The London Gatwick-bound flight, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed in a residential area shortly after take-off. The leaders expressed solidarity with India and the bereaved families.
Gujarat CM visits Asarwa Civil Hospital to meet plane crash survivors
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached Asarwa Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, where several injured from the Air India Flight AI171 crash have been admitted. He reviewed medical arrangements and met with survivors and their families.
Jignesh Mevani mourns Ahmedabad crash victims, salutes doctors aiding injured
MLA Jignesh Mevani called the Ahmedabad plane crash “extremely painful” and paid tribute to those who lost their lives. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and expressed solidarity with the administration. He also saluted the doctors working tirelessly to treat the victims in this hour of crisis.
Sonia Gandhi expresses shock over Ahmedabad crash, says nation in grief
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said she is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Extending her condolences to the families of passengers and crew, she called the visuals “heart-wrenching” and said the entire nation is united in grief and prayer.
President Murmu expresses deep sorrow over Ahmedabad plane crash
President of India Droupadi Murmu said she is deeply distressed by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, calling it a heart-rending disaster. Extending her thoughts and prayers to the affected, she said the nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief.
IndiGo issues travel advisory amid disruptions after Ahmedabad crash
IndiGo has issued a travel advisory following the Air India crash near Ahmedabad Airport, citing runway restrictions and impacted flight operations. The airline extended its condolences to affected families and advised passengers that they can rebook or claim a full refund through its website. IndiGo teams are on standby across all channels to assist travellers during this difficult time.
Boeing acknowledges reports of Air India 787 Dreamliner crash, gathering more details
Boeing has confirmed it is aware of initial reports regarding the crash of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner (Flight AI171) in Ahmedabad. The company stated it is working to gather more information about the incident and will cooperate with authorities as the investigation unfolds.
Vijay Mallya expresses grief over Air India 171 crash
Businessman Vijay Mallya in a post on X said he was “absolutely gutted” to hear about the crash of Air India Flight 171. Extending his condolences, he offered thoughts and prayers for the bereaved families and their loved ones.
Rahul Gandhi calls Ahmedabad crash heartbreaking, urges swift relief efforts
Calling the Ahmedabad Air India crash "heartbreaking," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed solidarity with the families of passengers and crew, acknowledging their unimaginable pain.
He stressed the urgency of rescue and relief operations, emphasising that “every life matters, every second counts,” and urged Congress workers to actively assist on the ground.
Western Railway joins rescue efforts, plans extra trains after Ahmedabad crash
Western Railway has deployed its Disaster Management and Medical Teams, along with RPF personnel, to support rescue operations at the Ahmedabad plane crash site. It is also planning extra trains to Mumbai and Delhi based on passenger demand.
Air India flight crashes into BJ Medical College hostel, visuals emerge
Shocking visuals have emerged from BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, where Air India Flight AI171, en-route to London Gatwick, crashed into the college canteen in the Meghaninagar area.
Visuals on X showed mangled aircraft debris, collapsed structures, and plumes of smoke rising from the crash site. Emergency services are carrying out intensive rescue and relief operations as investigations continue.
24 fire tenders rushed from Vadodara to Ahmedabad crash site
Twenty-four fire tenders from Vadodara have been deployed to Ahmedabad’s Meghaninagar area after an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed near the airport.
The units are assisting in large-scale rescue, evacuation, and firefighting operations amid thick smoke and debris. Further updates are awaited as investigations and emergency response efforts continue.
UK PM Keir Starmer expresses sorrow over Air India crash
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the crash of the London-bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad “devastating,” noting that the plane was carrying many British nationals.
He said he is being kept updated on the situation and extended his thoughts to the passengers and their families during this deeply distressing time.
CISF joins rescue efforts at Air India AI 171 crash site in Ahmedabad
Following the tragic crash of London-bound Air India flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad Airport, CISF personnel swiftly activated emergency protocols and reached the site.
Rescue operations are ongoing in close coordination with local authorities and emergency services. The CISF expressed solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time.
Gujarat Congress urges swift medical aid for Air India crash victims
The Gujarat Congress has expressed concern over the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, calling the incident “extremely worrying.” The party urged the government to provide immediate medical assistance to all injured passengers and extended prayers for their speedy recovery.
Rescue operations feature NDRF, as well as emergency services
Rescue operations involved six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams (90 personnel from Gandhinagar, 3 from Vadodara), fire engines, ambulances and police.
A green corridor was established to transport the injured to hospitals.
Most of the injured passengers are receiving treatment at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.
Casualty figures remain unconfirmed.
An Operational Control Room has been activated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details, phone numbers for which are 011-24610843 and 9650391859
Boeing shares drop after news of the crash
Boeing shares have reportedly fallen by 7.8% since news of the Air India plane crash broke.
The plane reportedly sent out a MAYDAY call to Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC) within moments of liftoff from Runway 23, but quickly lost contact with the control tower. It had only climbed to an altitude of 625 feet (190m) before descending at 475 feet per minute and crashing within 5 minutes into the Meghaninagar residential area near the airport, causing a massive fire fuelled by the long-haul fuel load it carried.
Casualties feared not just among passenger and crew but local residents
As rescue operations continue with the injured being taken to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital via a green corridor, local citizens have expressed concerns about residents affected where the plane made impact.
Unverified reports from locals suggest the aircraft may have come down on the UG (undergraduate students') mess of B.G. Medical College in the area.
Rescue operations continue, with no confirmation of casualties or survivors so far.
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah tweets his deep distress
Expressing deep shock and distress, the senior Congress leader said he was praying for everyone's safety and hoping that all affected receive timely help and care.
IndiGo shares message of solidarity with Air India
'We stand united in spirit with Air India in this very difficult time,' posted the official IndiGo handle on X.
Air India shares passenger hotline, nationalities on board
In response to the AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, Air India has announced a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 after the incident. The Gujarat government has set up a control room and issued emergency helpline numbers for those seeking information. Concerned individuals can also contact the state control room at 079-23251900 or 9978405304.
Additionally, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has activated an Operational Control Room in New Delhi to coordinate relief efforts. The Delhi helpline numbers are 011-24610843 and 9650391859. In Ahmedabad, the operational control numbers are 9978405304 and 9974111327.
It has also noted that of the 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian.
Was former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on board?
Unverified reports suggest former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani may have been one of the VVIP passengers on board the crashed plane.
Screenshots of flight manifests and his boarding pass (both unverified at this time) have surfaced online.
PM Modi reviews Air India crash response, Civil Aviation Minister heads to Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu to take stock of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, according to a statement from the Minister’s office.
The Civil Aviation Minister is en-route to the site to oversee rescue and relief operations. The Prime Minister has directed immediate support and asked to be kept regularly updated. All agencies are on high alert and coordinating efforts on the ground.
Live video surfaces after Air India AI171 crash in Ahmedabad
Flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today. Live video footage has begun to emerge on social media as authorities continue rescue and relief operations. Further details are awaited.
Mamata Banerjee expresses shock and prays for survivors of Air India crash
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was “stunned and profoundly shocked” by the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Expressing deep sorrow, she extended her condolences to the families of the victims and said she is praying for the survival of all. Referring to media reports that suggest 242 passengers were on board the London Gatwick-bound flight, she said the incident has deeply shaken her.
Gujarat CM orders immediate rescue and medical aid after Air India crash
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed deep sorrow over the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad and directed officials to carry out rescue and relief operations on a war footing.
The CM instructed the creation of a green corridor for swift medical attention to the injured and prioritised hospital arrangements. The CM added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured full support from the NDRF and the Central Government.
AI-171 involved in tragic accident, confirms N. Chandrasekaran Chairman, Air India
Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran confirmed with deep sorrow that Flight 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident. He expressed condolences to the families of those affected and stated that the airline is fully supporting emergency response efforts.
An emergency centre and support teams have been activated to assist families. Further details will be shared as verified information becomes available.