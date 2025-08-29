Live blog: Monsoon 2025: No respite for India from rain havoc, landslides, floods

The water level of some of the major rivers of north Odisha receded below the danger level on Friday, 29 August, but around 100 villages in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts were still under flood water for the fifth consecutive day, an official said. At least 30,000 people in the villages have been affected by the floods, he said.

While 80 villages under Baliapal and Bhograi blocks in Balasore are under four feet water, a similar situation was reported from 14 other villages under Dasrathpur block in Jajpur district, the official said, adding some pockets in Dhamnagar block of Bhadrak district too were under water.

