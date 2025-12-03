Live bullets found in Kerala schoolboy’s bag, police investigate

Two live bullets were discovered in the school bag of a Class 8 student at a private school in Karthikappally, Kerala, prompting a police investigation into the alarming incident.

The ammunition, reportedly of the type used in handguns, was found during a routine bag inspection carried out by school authorities as part of ongoing efforts to prevent drug use and maintain campus safety.

School staff immediately alerted the Karthikappally police, who seized the bullets and launched a detailed probe to determine their origin and how a minor came into possession of them. The recovered rounds will undergo forensic analysis to establish their make, age, and source.

In an initial statement, the student said he had found the bullets while passing a nearby plot on his way to a tuition class. He claimed he had no understanding of their nature and had placed them in his bag out of curiosity. Police are currently verifying his account and inspecting the location mentioned.

Authorities are also investigating whether there are broader safety concerns in the area, including the possibility of illegal possession or negligent disposal of ammunition.

The school has informed parents of the incident and emphasised that regular inspections will continue to ensure students are not exposed to drugs, weapons, or other prohibited items. The discovery has raised concerns among parents and educators, underlining the need for vigilant monitoring of children’s activities both on and off school premises.

With IANS Inputs