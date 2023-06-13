Live-in couples cannot seek divorce, rules Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court has said that when two parties decide to live together by virtue of a mere agreement, and not in accordance with any personal law or the Special Marriage Act, they cannot claim it to be a marriage or seek divorce.



This was pointed out by a division bench of the high court which said, "The law is yet to recognise the live-in relationship as a marriage. The law accords recognition only if the marriage is solemnised in accordance with the personal law or in accordance with secular law like the Special Marriage Act. If the parties decide to live together by virtue of an agreement, that by itself will not qualify them to claim it as a marriage and claim divorce thereon," the court said.