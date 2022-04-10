LIVE News Updates: India reports 1054 new Covid-19 cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hours
10 Apr 2022, 11:05 AM
1 terrorist killed in an ongoing encounter in Srinagar, says Kashmir Zone Police
Encounter has started in Srinagar, 01 terrorist killed. Operation is still going on. Police and CRPF on job: Kashmir Zone Police
One of the terrorists involved in a recent terror attack on CRPF personnel, killed in Srinagar encounter, and other is trapped. Encounter is going on: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar
10 Apr 2022, 10:10 AM
India reports 1054 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1258 recoveries, and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 11,132 (0.03%) Death toll: 5,21,685 Total recoveries: 4,25,024,54 1,85,70,71,655 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.
