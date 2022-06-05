National

LIVE News Updates: Kisan Mazdoor Sangh holds protest over boiler fire incident at factory in Hapur, UP

UP | Kisan Mazdoor Sangh holds protest on boiler fire incident at a factory in Hapur which claimed 13 lives. (ANI)

NH Web Desk

05 Jun 2022, 10:46 AM

UP | Kisan Mazdoor Sangh holds protest on boiler fire incident at a factory in Hapur which claimed 13 lives.

We demand compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the affected families & sealing of all illegally-run factories: Brahm Sing Rana, State president, Kisan Mazdoor Sangh. (ANI)

05 Jun 2022, 10:08 AM

India reports 4,270 new COVID cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hrs

India reports 4,270 fresh cases, 2,619 recoveries, and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total active cases are 24,052. (ANI)

05 Jun 2022, 9:57 AM

Massive fire broke out in at Satwari Police Station in Jammu last night

Jammu | A massive fire broke out at Satwari Police Station in Jammu last night. A number of vehicles parked at the police station were damaged in the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident

Vehicles parked at Satwari Police Station gutted in fire that broke out last night

