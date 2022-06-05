LIVE News Updates: Kisan Mazdoor Sangh holds protest over boiler fire incident at factory in Hapur, UP
UP | Kisan Mazdoor Sangh holds protest on boiler fire incident at a factory in Hapur which claimed 13 lives.
We demand compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the affected families & sealing of all illegally-run factories: Brahm Sing Rana, State president, Kisan Mazdoor Sangh. (ANI)
India reports 4,270 new COVID cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hrs
Total active cases are 24,052. (ANI)
Jammu | A massive fire broke out at Satwari Police Station in Jammu last night. A number of vehicles parked at the police station were damaged in the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident
