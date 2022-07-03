LIVE News Updates: BJP's Rahul Narwekar elected as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Maharashtra Speaker election | Head count is underway for the Speaker election in Maharashtra Assembly.

BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar received 164 votes through head count. Now, people opposing him are voting and their head count is being done.

Samajwadi Party (SP) abstains from voting against BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar. Both its MLAs Abu Azmi and Raees Shaikh kept sitting during the head count.

AIMIM also abstains from voting against BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar. Final head count against him is 107. He had received 164 votes in support.

(ANI)